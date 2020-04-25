Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.09

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.09 and traded as low as $5.03. Vince shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 17,308 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Vince alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 89,001 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 68.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.