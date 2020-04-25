Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

