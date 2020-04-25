Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.