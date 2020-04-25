Wedbush Comments on IBM’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for IBM in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IBM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

IBM opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 6.4% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in IBM by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 21,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

