West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

West High Yield WHY Resources Ltd (CVE:WHY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. West High Yield WHY Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 8,750 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.44.

About West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Record Ridge South property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, 9 crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield WHY Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield WHY Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.