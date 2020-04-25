William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.97. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 451,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 611,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,360 shares of company stock valued at $719,639. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.