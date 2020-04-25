William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

PBPB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Potbelly stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 250,646 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 99,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth $1,899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.