William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fair Isaac in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

FICO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $300.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.82. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,432,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,957 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after buying an additional 135,972 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,490 shares of company stock valued at $34,189,392 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

