Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.98.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $18.28 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

