World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of INT opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

