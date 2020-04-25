Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce sales of $7.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.33 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $416.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,475 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 992,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 389,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

