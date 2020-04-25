Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $651.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $611.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $673.00 million. Mattel reported sales of $689.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.