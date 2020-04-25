Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will post $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.79 billion. Mylan posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $15.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.76 on Friday. Mylan has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mylan by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mylan by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

