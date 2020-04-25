Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Citigroup cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $255,203.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $149.49 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

