Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $778.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report sales of $778.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $775.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $781.40 million. EnerSys reported sales of $796.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $78.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in EnerSys by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

