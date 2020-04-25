Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will report $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Ecopetrol reported sales of $5.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $14.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $16.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecopetrol.

EC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after buying an additional 243,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

