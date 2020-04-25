Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Sell

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $16,452,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

