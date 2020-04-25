Zacks Investment Research Lowers ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Get ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.11. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 176.16% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.