Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCXI. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a positive rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $5,400,139.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,388,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,893,544.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,632 shares of company stock worth $17,758,106 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 212,067 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

