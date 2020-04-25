Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.16.

ZION stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after buying an additional 550,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

