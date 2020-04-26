-$0.22 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Covanta reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Covanta stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $906.87 million, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

