$0.30 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.