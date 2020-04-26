$0.30 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.