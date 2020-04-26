$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.80. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $250,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,313,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,012 shares of company stock worth $2,285,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,039.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $69.72 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

