$0.49 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.04.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 197,986 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

