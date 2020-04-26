$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,570,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 350,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,252 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

