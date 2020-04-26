-$1.72 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the lowest is ($1.80). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David R. Hoffman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $56,370.00. Insiders have acquired 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.