1,100 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $260.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.48 and its 200-day moving average is $279.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

