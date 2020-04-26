12,148 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $882.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $685.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.