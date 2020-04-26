$136.25 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to report sales of $136.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Franks International reported sales of $144.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year sales of $563.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.00 million to $623.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $589.03 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $701.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franks International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franks International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franks International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Franks International by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franks International during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Franks International has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

