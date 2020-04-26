$158.49 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce sales of $158.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $145.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $701.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.90 million to $708.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $763.64 million, with estimates ranging from $739.50 million to $777.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

