1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

