180,973 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,310 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,490,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,705 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,489,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.