22,020 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of EMCORE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMKR opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.66. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

