28,307 Shares in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Acquired by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New America High Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in New America High Income Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in New America High Income Fund by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New America High Income Fund by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

