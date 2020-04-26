31,296 Shares in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of THL Credit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in THL Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THL Credit stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.49. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

In other news, insider James R. Fellows purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $90,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,066 shares of company stock valued at $263,109 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

