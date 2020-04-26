$34.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $34.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.19 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $138.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.92 billion to $141.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $143.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.30 billion to $149.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 107.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

