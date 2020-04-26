360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 21.1%

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) was up 21.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.91, approximately 1,668,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 605,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 360 Finance in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $344.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC raised its stake in 360 Finance by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in 360 Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in 360 Finance by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

