37,653 Shares in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. Quotient Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, CFO Peter Buhler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.