$384.63 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report sales of $384.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.30 million and the lowest is $377.96 million. SLM reported sales of $396.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,256,000 after buying an additional 1,415,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SLM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,234,000 after buying an additional 1,678,573 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,453,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,059,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after buying an additional 118,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,776,000 after buying an additional 521,770 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.26.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

