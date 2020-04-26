3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.02. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $198.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

