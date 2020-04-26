$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to announce sales of $4.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $16.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

