$46.15 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report sales of $46.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $47.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $181.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.40 million to $182.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $186.60 million, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $191.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ABTX opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

