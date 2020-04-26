475 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

