$5.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will report $5.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $21.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $25.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $27.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.02.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64. Also, Director William G. Beattie acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,114,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,949,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

