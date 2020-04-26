923 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 923 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.