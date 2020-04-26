Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 48,077 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.