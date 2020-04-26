Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.29. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 4,332,945 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 965,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 625,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 352,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 169,916 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

