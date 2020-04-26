Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

ABT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:ABT opened at C$9.99 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $421.84 million and a PE ratio of 40.28.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$34.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absolute Software news, Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total transaction of C$324,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,560. Also, Director Gregory Rush Monahan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at C$238,960.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $509,578.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

