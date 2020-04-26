Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Accrol Group Holdings PLC (LON:ACRL) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), approximately 87,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 181,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.38.

In related news, insider Dan Wright acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £380,000 ($499,868.46).

Accrol Group Company Profile (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.

