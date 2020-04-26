Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,562,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,872 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,843,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $9,142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,966,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,099,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,398,499 shares of company stock valued at $135,968,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.